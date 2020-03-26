JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt stimulus to cover 800 mn Indians amid lockdown

Coronavirus has infected 488,091 and caused 22,049 deaths. India is under lockdown till April 14. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Covid-19

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Customers stand one metre apart as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus spread, while queuing up to buy esential items from a grocery store, during total lockdown in Karad, Maharashtra (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus LIVE updates: The government announced a Rs 1.7 trillion spending plan as part of measures to ease the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic on the poor, saying "no one will go hungry".
The relief measures included direct cash transfers and food security-related steps aimed at giving relief to poor workers hit by the 21-day countrywide lockdown, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.


Coronavrius cases rose to 649 in India and claimed 13 lives in India. The virus has infected 488,091 globally and 22,049 died so far.

