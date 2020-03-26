- Doctor couple among three new coronavirus cases, Telangana tally at 44
- India asks Pakistan to defer annual Indus meet due to coronavirus outbreak
- Top headlines: FM's relief package for poor, Cipla gets USFDA nod, and more
- Covid-19 lockdown: Hundreds stranded at Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders
- Delhi police include online delivery companies in 'essential services' list
- 70-yr-old Covid-19 patient dies in Guj, state's toll at 3; new cases emerge
- ICMR invites quotations from manufacturers for supply of COVID-19 test kits
- Coronavirus: Delhi mohalla clinic doctor tests positive, 800 quarantined
- Health Ministry guidelines mandate online course for telemedicine practice
- Ram temple in Ayodhya: Trust's meeting postponed due to Covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt stimulus to cover 800 mn Indians amid lockdown
Coronavirus has infected 488,091 and caused 22,049 deaths. India is under lockdown till April 14. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Covid-19
Customers stand one metre apart as a preventive measure against the coronavirus spread, while queuing up to buy essential items from a grocery store in Maharashtra. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus LIVE updates: The government announced a Rs 1.7 trillion spending plan as part of measures to ease the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic on the poor, saying "no one will go hungry".
The relief measures included direct cash transfers and food security-related steps aimed at giving relief to poor workers hit by the 21-day countrywide lockdown, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Coronavrius cases rose to 649 in India and claimed 13 lives in India. The virus has infected 488,091 globally and 22,049 died so far.
