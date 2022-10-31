Scientists say GM mustard production can start from this rabi itself

The Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) should be in a position to conduct studies and large-scale seed production of the recently approved Genetically Modified mustard hybrid DMH-11 in this rabi season itself-- within the next 10-15 days-- said scientists from the Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) and Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS).

Both the associations also categorically said that the GEAC approval for ‘environmental release’ and subsequent letters to Dr Deepak Pental, who is one of the main applicants for the mustard hybrids, are proof enough that no more clearances are required and things can move forward.

However, later in the evening an official clarification said that the approval has been granted by GEAC, which is authorised to do so and not the ministry of environment and forests.

NAAS and TAAS are bodies representing the country's top agricultural scientists which also act as policy advocacy and think-tanks. They said that further studies can be conducted in key mustard growing states -- Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, they said.

ICAR, under the aegis of the agriculture ministry, is an apex body for research and education in . About 111 institutes and 71 varsities function under it.

BT-cotton is the only non-food crop allowed for commercial cultivation in India at present.

“There is at present, around 10 kilograms of the mother DMH-11 seed available of which around 2 kilograms has already been sourced by the ICAR’s Directorate of Rapeseed and Mustard in Bharatpur, which shows that further studies will start soon. Also, the window for mustard planting for the ongoing rabi season will close in the next 10-15 days therefore things will have to move fast from here onwards,” T Mohapatra, President of NAAS told reporters.

He said if things move as per plan then in less than three years will be available for commercial use by the farmers.

“Using the available seed, around 100 demonstrations could easily be conducted in the current rabi season and efforts are needed to produce more hybrid seed through public-private partnership so that a larger area could be covered in the next cropping season,” the scientists’ said.

On the benefits of GM mustard, both Mohapatra and RS Paroda chairman of the TAAS said that the trials conducted over three years at eight locations under the supervision of ICAR-DRMR, Bharatpur showed DMH-11 to have on an average a yield advantage of 28 per cent over the mega variety Varuna (the non-GM indigenous mustard variety) and 37 per cent over the zonal checks.

Clearing apprehensions regarding DMH-11, NAAS Secretary K C Bansal said DMH-11 is not herbicide tolerant as mistaken by many. Herbicide is only required for hybrid seed production.

"Use of herbicide by farmers is not required in the fields to reap the high yield levels," he said, adding that DMH-11 gives 28 per cent higher yield than the existing varieties and should be promoted for reducing the country's import dependency on edible oils.

Bansal further said neither it has threat to honeybees nor any health risks to human beings reported so far.