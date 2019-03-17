Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar dies after long illness. He was 63

chief minister died in Panaji on Sunday, succumbing to a pancreatic ailment that had slowed down the technocrat-politician. He was 63.





Parrikar returned to work in December, admitting that he was battling a "life-threatening disease", but said he would continue to work till his last breath.

He presented the budget in the assembly on January 30, wearing a tube in his nose. "Present circumstances have prevented me from delivering a detailed Budget speech, but there is a josh that is too high, very high and I am in hosh. Fully in hosh," he had said after presenting the budget.

Parrikar, who studied at IIT Bombay, served as the defence minister in the Narendra Modi government before he moved to take charge as Goa's chief minister for the fourth time.

"Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of and of India will not be forgotten," said President Ram Nath Kovind on Twitter.



