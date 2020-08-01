Goa guv Satya Pal Malik objects to new Raj Bhavan; govt shelves proposal

The government's proposal to construct new Raj Bhavan building met with an objection from Governor Satya Pal Malik, who said the plan should be put on hold till the coastal state's financial condition improves.

The state government has now shelved the project for a later date, an official said.

Chief Minister had recently said that a new Raj Bhavan complex would be constructed in and works like identification of land would be initiated soon.

A release issued by the state information and publicity department on Saturday stated that the Governor has written to the chief minister, requesting him to defer the proposal for a new Raj Bhavan till the state's finances improve.

"The Governor believes that at the time when the state is battling Covid-19 and reeling under a financial crisis, the idea to construct a new Raj Bhavan is irrational and imprudent," the release stated.

The Governor in his letter to Sawant has further clarified that his requirement for functioning as a Governor is very limited and he does not require any new Raj Bhavan building per se, the statement said.

As per the release, the state government has said that as of now, there is no proposal for construction of a new building for Raj Bhavan and project will be taken up only when the finances improve and that too within the current premises.