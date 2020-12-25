Goa routes dominate domestic flight bookings in Christmas, shows data

-
Metro-to-metro routes occupied top six places in last Christmas. This year, routes to Goa dominated the ranking. This indicates the pent-up demand for travel translated into bookings. Bagdogra and Kochi are the other favoured leisure destinations this year (though Kochi did not feature in Top 10 routes).
Customers continue to book closer to travel date due to uncertainty over travel restrictions imposed by states. Advance booking share greater than four weeks has dropped from 52 per cent last year to 24 per cent this year. Average fares are around 9 per cent lower than last year in Christmas week. Overall flight bookings have risen 5 per cent on a month-on-month basis, but are still 40-45 per cent of last year sales.
Note: Travel dates — December 24 - January 2. Bookings considered till December 23
