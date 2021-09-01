Google products to show real-time CoWIN data around vaccines from this week

From this week, people will be able to get more helpful information about vaccine availability and appointments across products and platforms, powered by real-time data from the CoWIN app, for over 13,000 locations across the country.

This includes information such as availability of appointment slots at each centre, vaccines and doses offered (dose 1 or dose 2), pricing information (paid or free) and link to CoWIN website for booking.

The information will be provided through the CoWIN application programming interface.

The information will be available across Search, Maps, and Assistant.

In March 2021, Google started showing Covid-19 vaccination centers, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Nationwide vaccination drives are in full swing, and as more people look to get vaccinated, their requirements for information continue to evolve: finding vaccine availability by location, specific information about vaccination services offered, and details on appointment availability are increasingly important to know, Google said in a statement.

“As people continue to seek information related to the pandemic to manage their lives around it, we remain committed to finding and sharing authoritative and timely information across our platforms,” said Hema Budaraju, Director, Google Search.

The above information will automatically show up when users search for vaccine centers near them, or in any specific area – across Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant. In addition to English, users can also search in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi. Google will continue to partner closely with the CoWIN team to extend this functionality to all vaccination centers across India.