Google restores GMail, other services after facing massive outage

Tech giant is restoring services for users after facing a massive outage since Thursday morning. Thousands of users, mainly in India and parts of other countries including Malaysia, Japan, the US and Australia had reported a service disruption and were not able to access various services. These included services such as Gmail, Drive, Google Docs and Google Slides. The other services included Google Sites, Google Groups, Google Chat, Google Keep and Google Voice for some users.

“ service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change,” said Google on its G Suite Status Dashboard. The company has posted similar messages related to the restoration for other services, which faced disruption, as well.

“The problem with should be resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. System reliability is a top priority at Google. We are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” said Google on its G Suite Status Dashboard.

Downdetector, a platform which collects status reports from a series of sources, including Twitter and reports submitted, verified the issues that Google services were facing. Many users were not able to log into their accounts, while other customers complained about not being able to add attachments to the email, upload new documents to the cloud. They also said that new emails were not showing up.

“I had an exam and I could not send attachments on Gmail,” said a user on Downdetector.

Hashtags such as #GmailOutage, #GmailDown and various memes around the disruption of Google services were also trending on social media platform Twitter.