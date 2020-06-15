Govt asks airlines to expand capacity to 50% from current cap of 33%

JUST IN
Business Standard

Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi 

In a further sign that the government is in favour of opening up the economy more, the Ministry of Civil Aviation intends to increase the scale of domestic flights to 50 per cent of capacity. Domestic flights resumed on May 25, but airlines are allowed to operate 33 per cent of capacity.

The ministry has sought suggestions from airlines on whether this is feasible. However, industry sources said except market leader IndiGo and government-owned Air India, the rest gave weak demand as a deterrent. They cited passenger worries, complicated by restrictions on the part of ...

First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 01:01 IST

