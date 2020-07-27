JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

How to expedite trials against foreign Jamaat attendees: SC to Tushar Mehta
Business Standard

Govt bans 47 clones and variants of 59 Chinese apps banned in June

These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite

Topics
India China border row | Apps | IT ministry

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Chinese apps ban
The order regarding ban on these apps came on Friday, July 24 | Photo: Reuters

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has banned 47 apps, which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 apps banned earlier in June.

These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite.

The order regarding ban on these apps came on Friday, July 24.

The 59 apps, most of which were Chinese, had been banned by the Centre in June in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country.

Almost all the apps banned had some preferential Chinese interest and the majority have parent Chinese companies.

The ban came amid border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh.
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 16:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU