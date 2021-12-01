JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

LNJP sets up 40 beds for Omicron variant patients: Medical director
Business Standard

Govt constitutes panel to revisit criteria for determining EWS

The committee has been asked to complete its work within three weeks

Topics
Reservation | economically weaker section

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

10% quota
Photo: Shutterstock

The government has constituted a committee to revisit the criteria for determining the economically weaker sections to provide them reservation.

The government had informed the Supreme Court last week that it has taken a considered decision to revisit the criteria.

In an official memorandum issued on Tuesday, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said the government constituted the committee in accordance with the commitment given to the Supreme Court to revisit the criteria for determining the economically weaker sections (EWS) in terms of the provisions of the explanation to Article 15 of the Constitution.

The committee will revisit the criterion in determining EWS category keeping in view the observations of the Supreme Court. It will also examine various approaches so far followed in the country for identifying economically weaker sections, and recommend criteria that may be adopted for identifying EWS category in future.

The committee members are former finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, member secretary of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) V K Malhotra and principal economic advisor to the government Sanjay Sanyal.

The committee has been asked to complete its work within three weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 01 2021. 02:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.