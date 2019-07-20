Govt may ban FaceApp for armed forces and paramilitary personnel

Concerned about the possibility of the popular FaceApp storing pictures from one’s smartphone, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is planning on asking all security personnel to abjure from downloading the popular app. On Thursday, #FaceAppchallenge was trending on Twitter. Those participating had to download the app, based out of Russia, on their smartphones.

It used an artificial intelligence-based imaging tool and required a user to upload a picture. Then the app changed the picture to make a person look young or old, change gender, or the expression. Later in the day, ...