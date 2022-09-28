JUST IN
Govt declares PFI as unlawful association for 5 years with immediate effect

On September 22, multi-agency teams spearheaded by NIA arrested 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country

The central government on Wednesday declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, for a period of five years. This comes after the major crackdown on PFI by several law enforcement agencies.

Earlier on September 22, multi-agency teams spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI.

While 25 people each were arrested in Assam and Maharashtra, 57 were detained in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The count of those detained in Delhi was 30, Madhya Pradesh was at 21 followed by 10 in Gujarat and six in Pune in Maharashtra. Besides, several people were also arrested in Karnataka.

Just yesterday, more than 170 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states. There was no immediate reaction from the PFI, which was formed in 2006 and claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India. It is, however, often accused by law enforcement agencies of promoting radical Islam. The organisation was formed in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.

According to officials in Assam, of the 25 PFI activists arrested in the fresh crackdown, 10 were held in Goalpara. Besides, five were nabbed in Kamrup (Rural) and three in Dhubri, followed by arrests in Barpeta, Baksa, Darrang, Udalguri and Karimganj.

What is PFI?

Created in 2007, the organisation describes itself as the "organisation that fights for the rights of minorities, Dalits, and marginalised communities".

It was founded after merging three Muslim organisations in southern India, the National Democratic Front in Kerala, the Karnataka Forum for Dignity, and the Manitha Neethi Pasarai in Tamil Nadu.

The organisation does not contest elections but carries on social and religious work among Muslims.

Entering politics, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) emerged from PFI in 2009. It raises political issues for Muslims, Dalits, and other marginalised communities. PFI provides ground workers to SDPI.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 06:42 IST

