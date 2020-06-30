Govt eases air travel norms for persons recovered from coronavirus

The has tweaked a rule to enable persons recovered from to travel by air.



As per earlier norms issued on May 21 passengers had to submit a declaration that they have not tested positive for Covid-19 in last two months.



This clause has now been changed to three weeks. "Covid-19 recovered persons fulfilling this condition will be allowed to travel upon showing a Covid-19 recovered/discharged certificate from any institution dealing with Covid-19 subject," joint secretary Usha Padhee said in an office memorandum today.



Domestic air travel resumed on May 25 and around 1.9 million passengers have flown till now. The ministry said the rule was being updated so that cured people don't face hardship in travelling by flights.