Govt expedites import clearance of oxygen cylinders, 16 other medical items

The union government on Thursday expedited the clearance process for import of nebulisers, concentrators, and 15 other life saving medical devices, to cater to the steep demand of such items amid the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

For the next three months, starting April 29, importers will have to make necessary declarations required under the legal metrology rules after customs clearance but before hitting the market. The order will be applicable on other items including cylinders, including cryogenic cylinders, canister, ventilators, among others.

Till now, importers had to do stamping, put price stickers--as laid down by the legal metrology rules--on imports before getting goods cleared from the customs. Putting price stickers before retail sale is also a step toward checking profiteering.

“Therefore, considering the pandemic situation of covid-19 and to meet the demand of medical devices, in exercise of the powers of the Legal Metrology Rules, 2011, the central government hereby permits the importers of to import the following for three months from the date of this advisory, subject to the condition that the importers shall make all declaration required under these rules immediately after import/customs clearance and before sale by way of stamping or putting sticker or online printing, as the case may be,” an official statement said, adding that importers will have to inform officials in the legal metrology departments immediately after shipments hit India.

Experts said considering a surge in demand for ventilators, oxygen and related items, many companies, in a first, have started importing these Such a step will allow speedy clearance of these goods.

“The government has allowed the flexibility of labelling the imported Covid related essential goods post customs clearance but before sale. This is a welcome measure and should certainly help in expeditious clearance of these life saving equipment,” Abhishek Jain, tax Partner, EY said.

Last week, the waived basic customs duty and health cess on imported oxygen and related equipment for three years. Besides, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked its field officers to clear such shipments on highest priority.

India has been reporting more than 3 lakh new infections over a week. Massive surge in cases have resulted in shortage of oxygen supplies, and other crucial medical supplies.

“Govt. under the leadership of PM NarendraModi ji permits importers of medical devices for making mandatory declarations required under Legal Metrology Rules, 2011 after custom clearance & before sale. This will help fulfil (India’s) demand of medical devices required for COVID-19,” commerce and industry and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet on Thursday.