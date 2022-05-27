Govt gives one-year validity to telcos for laying undersea cables

-
The defence ministry has extended clearance with one-year validity to telecom companies for laying and maintaining undersea cables, the Department of Telecom said on Friday.
Earlier, telecom operators were required to seek clearance every six months for vessels and ships required for laying and maintaining undersea cables that are vital for internet and international telecom services.
"In the interest of ease of doing business, DoT took up the case with MoD (Ministry of Defence) to extend period of their clearance from the present six months to one year.
"MoD ...has agreed to the proposal of DoT to grant initial and subsequent MoD security clearance of vessels and ships to one year or duration of the contract or period sought, whichever is less, subject to certain conditions," a DoT (Department of Telecom) circular said.
International long-distance services operators are required to take clearance from the defence ministry for ships and vessels and from the home ministry for crew members to be involved in the process.
The home ministry has already been issuing clearance with one-year validity.
