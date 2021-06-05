Govt gives Twitter 'last chance' to comply with new IT rules

-
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been given one last notice to comply with the newly notified Information Technology Rules, 2021, applicable to social media intermediaries, or lose its safeguards as an intermediary in the country.
In a letter addressed to Jim Baker, Twitter's deputy general counsel, the Ministry said: "The refusal to comply (with IT Rules) demonstrates Twitter's lack of commitment and efforts towards providing a safe experience for the people of India on its platform. Despite being operational in India for more than a decade, it is beyond belief that Twitter Inc. has doggedly refused to create mechanisms that will enable the people of India to resolve their issues on the platform in timely manner through fair processes, by India-based clearly identified resources."
"As gesture of goodwill, Twitter Inc is hereby given one last notice to immediately comply with the rules. Failure to comply will lead to Twitter losing exemption from liability under IT Act and draw penal provisions," MeitY said.
MeitY had said on May 28 that major social media intermediaries have shared the details as required under the new IT Rules, 2021, except Twitter, which is yet to send in details about its chief compliance officer.
The Ministry had written to all social media firms on May 25, the deadline for compliance with the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
As per the rules, significant social media intermediaries have to notify details of their Indian-based Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person and Grievance Officer.
Twitter had, the ministry said earlier, shared details of a lawyer working in a law firm in India as their nodal contact person and grievance officer. The rules require that these designated officers of the significant social media companies must be the employees of the company and resident in India.
In the letter on Saturday, addressed to Baker, the Ministry further said it was 'dismayed' at Twitter's responses to ministry's questions on May 28 and June 2.
Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.
Government of India gives final notice to Twitter for compliance with new IT rules. pic.twitter.com/98S0Pq8g2U— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021
Earlier in the day, Twitter was caught in another controversy over some prominent public figures losing their verification blue tick on the platform. The figures include Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s account, and those of some leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Naidu's account was later restored with the verified badge.
According to Twitter, the account was inactive since July 2020. As per its account verification policy, Twitter may, through an automated process, remove the blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive or is incomplete.
Inactivity is based on logging in. To keep the account active, the account holder must make sure to log in at least once every 6 months.
