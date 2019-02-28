Govt imposes ban on separatist group Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir

-
Separatist group Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned Thursday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged anti-national and subversive activities, officials said.
A notification on the ban was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The separatist group is alleged to be involved in anti-national and subversive activities in the country and is in close touch with militant outfits.
Security forces launched a crackdown on separatist forces and arrested many leaders and cadres of the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir after the February 14 terrorist attack in Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
