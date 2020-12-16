Govt in talks with Moderna for vaccine, yet to receive cold chain plan

-
After Pfizer-BioNTech, another US major Moderna’s vaccine candidate is set for approval in the US soon. However, the company has not yet provided details of cold chain plan to the Indian government with which it is in discussions, claimed sources.
“We are in talks with Moderna. However, it has not yet clearly given details regarding cold chain solutions and requirements,” said a senior government official. Moderna’s vaccine can be stored at normal fridge temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for 30 days and it can be stored up to six months at minus 20 degree Celsius, according to reports.
The vaccine is based on mRNA technology like its peer Pfizer-BioNTech and has stringent temperature requirements.
