Govt jobs in Madhya Pradesh only for local residents: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Resources of Madhya Pradesh are meant for children of the state," Chouhan said in a video statement

Press Trust of India 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
He had also said his government will devise a mechanism to ensure employment to youths on the basis of their marksheets of classes 10 and 12

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said necessary legal provisions will be made to provide government jobs to local people. He also said resources of the state are meant for residents of the state.

“The state government has taken an important decision that government jobs will be given to youths of Madhya Pradesh. We are making necessary legal provisions for this. Resources of Madhya Pradesh are meant for children of the state,” Chouhan said in a video statement.

He, however, did not elaborate about the proposed legal provisions. In his Independence Day speech, Chouhan had said preference would be given to locals in government jobs. He had also said his government will devise a mechanism to ensure employment to youths on the basis of their marksheets of classes 10 and 12.

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 01:35 IST

