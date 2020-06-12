Govt permits few categories of foreigners to enter India amid Covid-19

-
The government on Friday allowed certain categories of foreigners, including Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, to enter India amid restrictions on entry of people from abroad due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.
Among those allowed entry into India are married couples where one spouse is an OCI cardholder and the other is Indian national, and students who are OCI cardholders and whose at least one parent is Indian or OCI cardholder.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed certain categories of foreigners, including OCI cardholders and minors who hold OCI cards and whose parents are Indian nationals, a senior ministry official told PTI.
Ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, foreigners were restricted from visiting India.
