Govt lists Personal Data Protection Bill for parliament's winter session

A bill that spells out how corporates handle personal data and lists penalties for misuse has been listed to be tabled in beginning Monday, according a notification on the Lok Sabha website.

The Personal Data Protection Bill’s proposals are based on the Justice B N Srikrishna committee report submitted in July 2018. The draft bill has since gone through at least two updations based on inputs received from the industry.

For now, it is unclear what is the final version of the bill that will be tabled. The government has listed it as Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. The current version — Draft Data Protection Bill, 2018 — can be found here (https://bre.is/6Uz6qhx2).

The Bill says businesses must seek explicit consent for data they collect on consumers; use the information sparingly and only for purposes stated; and store "sensitive" consumer data only within Indian borders.

The bill also proposes a fine of up to Rs 15 crore of 4 per cent of the firm’s turnover in case of breach, and setting up of a data protection authority (DPA), an appellate authority that will decide on such matters.

If passed, the proposed law will have far reaching implication for big tech firms — Google, Facebook and the likes — operating in India, who would have to re-tune their businesses. The Big Tech (term for top tech MNCs) has argued that it will shoot up operating costs and, in some cases, prohibit deliver some internet services.