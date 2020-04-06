Govt may allow flight ops in staggered manner after lockdown ends

The government may consider allowing flight operations in a staggered manner after the 21-day nationwide ends on April 14, officials said on Sunday.

Except Air India, all other airlines have been taking bookings for commercial passenger services from April 15. Officials said the government may consider allowing operations of passenger flights from April 15 in a staggered manner, at the same time suggesting that flights may not be allowed to operate on all sectors.



Reacting to reports on likely resumption of flights, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called them ‘mere speculation’. He referred to a tweet by him on April 2 stating that a decision on resumption of flights after the end of the period remains to be taken. India suspended domestic and international commercial passenger flight operations from midnight on March 24 for 21 days in sync with the nation-wide