Govt moves SC to return 67-acre land around Ayodhya site to original owners

-
ALSO READ
What if Hindus lose patience on Ram temple, asks BJP minister Giriraj Singh
Ayodhya: SC adjourns Ram temple-Babri mosque title dispute case to January
Ayodhya case: SC adjourns hearing as Justice U U Lalit recuses himself
Ayodhya case: Justice Lalit recuses himself; new Bench to hear on Jan 29
SC to form new bench for Ayodhya case after Justice U U Lalit recuses self
-
The Centre Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking its permission to return the 67-acre acquired land around the disputed Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid site to original owners.
In a fresh plea, the Centre said it had acquired 67 acres of land around the 2.77 acre disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site.
ALSO READ: No plan for ordinance on Ram temple, govt will wait for SC verdict: Paswan
The plea has said that the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas (a trust to promote construction of Ram Temple) had sought return of excess land acquired in 1991 to original owners.
Earlier, the apex court had ordered that the status quo be maintained with regard to the acquired 67 acre of land around the disputed site.
The central government in 1991 had acquired 67 acre land around the disputed site.
ALSO READ: Judge unavailable, SC cancels January 29 hearing on Ayodhya land dispute
Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
The Supreme Court had on Sunday cancelled the hearing scheduled for Tuesday in the title dispute case due to non-availability of Justice S A Bobde, one of the five judges of the Constitution bench.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU