JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Cong has created 'atmosphere of anarchy': BJP delegation to Rajasthan guv
Business Standard

Govt 'profiting out of misery of poor': Yechury on Shramik trains' revenue

In a tweet, Yechury tagged reports that Railways earned Rs 429 crore from the migrant special trains and said the "attitude" of the government was "shameful"

Topics
special trains | Sitaram Yechury

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri come out after Opposition Party leaders meeting to discuss the strategy for the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Additionally, it earned around Rs 1 crore by running 13 trains in July, the Railways' internal data showed.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday alleged the government was "profiting out of misery of poor Indians" from the Shramik Special trains that were pressed into service to ferry stranded migrant workers home amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a tweet, Yechury tagged reports that Railways earned Rs 429 crore from the migrant special trains and said the "attitude" of the government was "shameful".

"Profiting out of misery of poor Indians is Modinomics where the rich cronies get loan waivers for lakhs of crores. The approach, attitude and antics of this government are utterly shameful and condemnable," he tweeted.

The railways spent Rs 2,142 crore on running Shramik Special trains but earned a revenue of just Rs 429 crore, official data showed.

The data, received through an RTI application filed by activist Ajay Bose, shows that the railways earned Rs 428 crore till June 29, by when most of the 4,615 trains had been run.

Additionally, it earned around Rs 1 crore by running 13 trains in July, the Railways' internal data showed.
First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 21:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU