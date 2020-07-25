Govt 'profiting out of misery of poor': Yechury on Shramik trains' revenue

CPI (M) general secretary on Saturday alleged the government was "profiting out of misery of poor Indians" from the Shramik that were pressed into service to ferry stranded migrant workers home amid the crisis.

In a tweet, Yechury tagged reports that Railways earned Rs 429 crore from the migrant and said the "attitude" of the government was "shameful".

"Profiting out of misery of poor Indians is Modinomics where the rich cronies get loan waivers for lakhs of crores. The approach, attitude and antics of this government are utterly shameful and condemnable," he tweeted.

Profiting out of misery of poor Indians is Modinomics where the rich cronies get loan waivers for lakhs of crores. The approach, attitide and antics of this government are utterly shameful and condemnable. https://t.co/zwAVoY7DUM — (@SitaramYechury) July 25, 2020

The railways spent Rs 2,142 crore on running Shramik but earned a revenue of just Rs 429 crore, official data showed.

The data, received through an RTI application filed by activist Ajay Bose, shows that the railways earned Rs 428 crore till June 29, by when most of the 4,615 trains had been run.

Additionally, it earned around Rs 1 crore by running 13 trains in July, the Railways' internal data showed.