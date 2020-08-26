Govt sets ball rolling on NDHM, comes out with draft policy on health data

The Centre has set the ball rolling on the prime minister's ambitious Digital Health Mission (NDHM) by coming out with a draft policy on health data management. The government's proposal, now put up for public review, focuses on necessary data privacy measures that need to be put in place in order to safeguard the confidentiality of sensitive health information of citizens.

After the official announcement of the NDHM, which aims to create a digital health ecosystem across the country, the primary concern has been the issue of data privacy and security. The Health Authority (NHA), the implementing agency for the NDHM, had reassured that the data would not be pulled into any central server and that a prime feature of the scheme was the concept of a consent manager.

The NDHM seeks to provide a unique health ID for each citizen who wishes to have one and also on-board the healthcare service providers (hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic labs etc) apart from having an online database of doctors (DigiDoctor) and personal health records (PHR).

To access one's PHR, any doctor, institution would have to seek permission from the health ID owner, who can give selective access authorisation too. This authorisation can be revoked too.

The Centre has now reiterated the same in the draft health data management policy - everyone enrolled for the mission will get a Health ID free of cost and will have complete control over his or her data. The government has proposed a framework and a set of minimum standards for data privacy protection to be followed across the board in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Data collected across the Digital Health Ecosystem (NDHE) will be stored in at the central level, the state or Union Territory level and at the health facility level, by adopting the principle of minimality at each point, according to the document.

Indu Bhushan, the Chief Executive Officer of NHA said, "The Draft Health Data Management Policy is the maiden step in realising NDHM's guiding principle of 'Security and Privacy by Design' for the protection of individuals' data privacy."

The provisions of this policy shall apply to the entities involved in the NDHM and those who are a part of the NDHE, that includes all entities and individuals who have been issued an ID under this policy, healthcare professionals, governing bodies of the health ministry, the NHA, relevant professional bodies and regulators. It would also apply to any healthcare provider who collects, stores and transmits health data in electronic form, insurers, charitable institutions, pharmaceuticals and all individuals, teams, entities who collect or process personal or sensitive data of any individual as part of the NDHE.