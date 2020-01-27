Govt signs peace pact with insurgent groups to resolve Bodo issue in Assam

The government on Monday signed an accord with one of the dreaded insurgent groups of Assam -- the Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) -- providing political and economic bonanza.

The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), which has been spearheading a movement for a Bodoland state was also signatory to the accord.

The tripartite agreement was signed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, top leadership of the four factions of the NDFB, ABSU, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna in presence of Union Home Minister

"It is a historical accord," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said and asserted that the pact will bring comprehensive solution to the Bodo issue.