Govt simplifies procedure for import of oxygen cylinders, cryogenic tankers

-
ALSO READ
India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know
Lowering import duty to bring down vax price
Oxygen diversion to have limited impact on manufacturing sector: Analysts
Second wave: 1,000 tankers out on long road as patients gasp for breath
Budget 2021: Customs duty hike to make electronics items more expensive
-
The union government on Wednesday said it has simplified the procedure of importing oxygen cylinders and cryogenic tankers urgently required to treat thousands of patients affected by Covid-19.
Commerce and industry ministry said that key approvals required for imports will be granted online without any delay upon submission of the manufacturer's particulars.
“The Government of India has reviewed the existing procedure of registration and approval of global manufacturers for importing oxygen cylinders and cryogenic tankers/ containers by Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO). In view of the COVID pandemic, PESO shall not carry out physical inspection of global manufacturers' production facilities before grant of such registration and approval,” an official statement.
India has been importing various medical equipment and pharmaceutical products as a massive surge in covid-19 cases have resulted in shortage of oxygen supplies, and other crucial medical supplies. The government has been taking steps to ease import of such items. For instance, last month, the finance ministry waived off basic customs duty and health cess on imported oxygen and related equipment for three years. It also asked its field officers to clear such shipments on highest priority.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU