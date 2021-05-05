Govt simplifies procedure for import of oxygen cylinders, cryogenic tankers

The union government on Wednesday said it has simplified the procedure of importing cylinders and cryogenic tankers urgently required to treat thousands of patients affected by Covid-19.

Commerce and industry ministry said that key approvals required for imports will be granted online without any delay upon submission of the manufacturer's particulars.

“The Government of India has reviewed the existing procedure of registration and approval of global manufacturers for importing cylinders and cryogenic tankers/ containers by Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO). In view of the COVID pandemic, PESO shall not carry out physical inspection of global manufacturers' production facilities before grant of such registration and approval,” an official statement.

India has been importing various medical equipment and pharmaceutical products as a massive surge in covid-19 cases have resulted in shortage of supplies, and other crucial medical supplies. The government has been taking steps to ease import of such items. For instance, last month, the finance ministry waived off basic customs duty and health cess on imported oxygen and related equipment for three years. It also asked its field officers to clear such shipments on highest priority.