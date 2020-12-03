Govt to meet farmers' unions again Saturday, says it 'has no ego'

-
-
Government ministers and farmers’ leaders will meet again Saturday to try and break a deadlock over laws passed earlier this year seeking to deregulate the agriculture sector that has ignited the country’s biggest farm protests in years.
"Some points have been raised in previous meetings and today's meet. Farmer unions are mainly concerned about these. The government has no ego; it is discussing with farmers with an open mind,” said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar after a third round of talks that lasted almost seven hours in Delhi.
"Talks have made little progress. In the half time it seemed that today's meeting will yield no result, (and) in the second half it seemed that there is pressure of farmers' agitation. Talks were held in a conducive atmosphere,” said Harjinder Singh Tanda, who represents the Azaad Kisan Sangharsh Committee, according to news agency ANI.
Tens of thousands of growers have camped out at the entrance to capital Delhi in protest against the laws seeking to rid the sector of antiquated procurement procedures and to allow farmers to sell to institutional buyers and big international retailers.
The farmers fear the laws passed in September could pave the way for the government to stop buying grains at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers.
Tomar and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with nearly three-dozen farmers’ representatives. The protests around Delhi will hurt the economy of Punjab and threaten "national security", said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh this morning after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, urging "both sides" to resolve the deadlock.
"Discussions are on between the farmers and the centre, there's nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with the Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state and the security of the nation," said Amarinder Singh, according to NDTV.
Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal returned his Padma Vibhushan award to protest the “betrayal of farmers” by the government. “I am who I am because of the people, especially the common farmer. Today when he has lost more than his honour, I see no point in holding on to the Padma Vibhushan honour,” Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal party, said in a letter to the President.
(With inputs from agencies)
