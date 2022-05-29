Govt withdraws advice against sharing photocopies of Aadhaar: Report

-
The government on Sunday withdrew a warning not to share photocopies of the national biometric identity card after the announcement caused widespread panic on social media.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had issued the warning earlier in the day, citing misuse of Aadhaar details. The new statement said the Aadhaar ecosystem had adequate features to protect the identity and privacy of users, and that users are only advised to exercise "normal prudence".
'This is in pursuant of the Press Release dated 27 May 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI.
It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used.
However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect.
UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.
The Friday statement had advised people not to share photocopies of their Aadhaar with any organisation because it could be misused. "Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card," the initial release read.
