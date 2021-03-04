Govt won't appoint any member in self-regulating body: Javadekar to OTTs

-
ALSO READ
From Netflix to Amazon, OTT players finalise regulation rulebook
OTT consumption grew 13% in 2020, led by sports: RedSeer Consulting
'Intense, talented': Report crowns Radhika Apte as 'queen of OTT'
Rs 8,000 cr online streaming industry stares at regulatory challenges
OTTs upgrade self regulation code for content with 'implementation toolkit'
-
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Thursday interacted with representatives of various OTT platforms including from Alt Balaji, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Jio, Zee5, Viacom18, Shemaroo, MxPlayer, etc.
During the meeting, the minister clarified that in the self-regulating body, no member will be appointed by the government, putting an end to speculations.
Stressing on the need for self-regulation, Javadekar said that the government has done several rounds of consultation with the OTT players in the past.
"Javadekar stated that he had received representations from cinema and TV industries that while there were regulations for them, none existed for OTT industry. Thus, it was decided that government would come out with progressive institutional mechanism for OTT players and develop a level playing field with the idea of self-regulation," the government said in a release
Informing the industry representatives about the provisions of the rules, Javadekar said it merely requires them to disclose information and that there is no requirement of registration of any kind with the government.
The ninister added that a form for this will be ready soon. Further, the rules focus on self classification of content instead of any form of censorship. Further, OTT platforms are expected to develop an effective grievance redressal mechanism.
Speaking on the power of the government, under the rules, Javadekar informed that the government will create inter-departmental committee to look at complaints which remain unresolved at the self-regulatory level.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU