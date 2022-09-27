JUST IN
Govt working on model theatre policy to arrest decline in cinemas

The government will also work with states to facilitate and promote film shootings in India, he said

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

The government is working on a model theatre policy in a bid to arrest the decline in the number of movie halls, Apurva Chandra, union secretary, Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry, told Business Standard. The model theatre policy will also include a single-window clearance for cinemas, he said.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 20:30 IST

