JUST IN
Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM to save Constitution; FIR ordered
'Patients cannot be forced to buy medicines from hospital-attached shops'
Grassroots juggernaut: A movement in comics journalism gathers pace
India, Sri Lanka resume flight service between Chennai and Jaffna
GST claims of states to be cleared moment AG certificate is received: FM
BJP's Sushil Modi demands to 'phase out' 2,000 rupee notes in Rajya Sabha
Not even in dream: Maharashtra Guv on 'insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji'
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands discussion on internal security in LS
HC seeks ED reply on co-accused bail pleas in Satyender Jain PMLA case
Rs 1.25 trn black money recovered by govt: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
GST claims of states to be cleared moment AG certificate is received: FM
Business Standard

Grassroots juggernaut: A movement in comics journalism gathers pace

While fans flocked to the Comic Con, in India's small towns and villages, comics are making headlines for underrepresented localities

Topics
Comic Con India | Journalism | Indian artists

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

People in Rajasthan reading about the Rohingya situation in comics drawn by Rohingya refugees
People in Rajasthan reading about the Rohingya situation in comics drawn by Rohingya refugees

Good morning, here are today’s headlines: Bairawas, a gram panchayat in Rajasthan, has imposed a fine on dowry practices; shrimp farming is hampering the growth of mangroves in Kerala; and the residents of villages in the Northeastern states have to still travel miles in search of public bathrooms, every day. For detailed coverage, please look to the walls of your nearest schools, urban slums, or remote villages. You'll find the news on sheets of comics.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Comic Con India

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 14:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU