Grassroots juggernaut: A movement in comics journalism gathers pace

Good morning, here are today’s headlines: Bairawas, a gram panchayat in Rajasthan, has imposed a fine on dowry practices; shrimp farming is hampering the growth of mangroves in Kerala; and the residents of villages in the Northeastern states have to still travel miles in search of public bathrooms, every day. For detailed coverage, please look to the walls of your nearest schools, urban slums, or remote villages. You'll find the news on sheets of comics.