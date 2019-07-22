GSLV Mk-III takes off successfully with Chandrayaan-2 moon mission

India’s heaviest rocket GSLV Mk-III, nicknamed 'Bahubali', lifted off successfully from Sriharikota on July 22. The rocket, which is carrying the mission, was originally planned to lift off on July 15, but the plan was aborted due to a technical glitch, that the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said on Thursday its scientists had resolved.

The rocket lifted off at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh. The rocket is carrying a three-component 3,850-kg spacecraft consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover.

was originally scheduled to take off in the first week of January but was rescheduled for 2:50 a.m. on July 15. The launch had to be postponed again after a technical snag was observed in GSLV Mk-III, Isro's most powerful and heaviest rocket. Less than an hour before its launch from a spaceport. Isro scientists had put the launch on

hold to assess the seriousness of the problem in GSLV Mk-III, stalling the ambitious Rs 976 crore lunar mission.

"A technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle system an hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today," said Isro on July 15. While Isro did not share the exact reason, officials have said that issue was found to be a mechanical issue, probably in the helium tanks. An expert committee identified the root cause of the snag, after which corrective action was taken.

Isro officials said since the problem was minimal, the snag was easy to resolve, while asserting that had the mission not been aborted it could have lead to a huge loss. If the July launch window were to be missed, the next attempt would have been in September, which would have reduced the mission time. As per the original schedule, the lander was to have been launched on to the Moon on September 6 or 7, after traversing 384,400 km.

will take 54 days to accomplish the task of landing on to the Moon through meticulously planned orbital phases.

The satellite is supposed to explore the uncharted lunar south pole, 11 years after Isro's successful first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, which made more than 3,400 orbits around the moon and was operational for 312 days till August 29, 2009. India's maiden mission, Chandrayaan-1, rewrote lunar geological history by finding traces of water molecules on the Moon's surface.