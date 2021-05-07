Guard, pilots save the day: Beechcraft makes safe belly landing in Mumbai

-
The alertness of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guard and skills of two pilots saved three passengers on board a Beechcraft King Air C-90 aircraft which lost a wheel during take-off from Nagpur on Thursday evening.
The aircraft, carrying a doctor a patient and one other passenger, made a successful belly landing at Mumbai after hovering in the sky to burn extra fuel. The pilots made a low pass before proceeding to make a belly landing.
"The airport’s emergency response team — the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, CISF and medical team, among many others — was activated instantly and on standby to provide immediate assistance and ensure safe evacuation of passengers," Mumbai International Airport Limited said in a statement.
As a precautionary method, airport personnel also foamed the main runway to ensure that the aircraft did not catch fire. All passengers were evacuated safely and flight operations continued normally, the Mumbai airport said.
Earlier, the aircraft, bearing registration (VT-JIL) took off for Mumbai from Nagpur at around 5.15 pm. It had landed in Nagpur 45 minutes earlier from Bagdogra for refuelling.
A CISF guard posted on watch tower informed the Nagpur airport authorities that the rear wheel of the aircraft had detached during take-off. An inspection of the runway was undertaken and it was confirmed that a tyre had come off.
"A Jet Serve Ambulance with a patient on board lost a wheel during take-off from Nagpur. Showing immense presence of mind Capt Kesari Singh belly-landed the aircraft on foam carpeting in Mumbai. All on board are safe. Commendable effort by @DGCAIndia @CSMIA_Official & other agencies," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet.
