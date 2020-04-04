Guiding lives: How a Mumbai woman set up street schools to groom poor kids

When Afsana Parveen, a former merchandiser with a retail company, read about the Delhi gang-rape case in 2012, it shook her to the core, especially when she read that one of the perpetrators was a juvenile. She says she kept on thinking what drove these people to commit such a crime. “I kept asking myself, are we next,” Afsana says.

Searching for answers, she came to the conclusion that if children can be guided through their formative years, rates of crimes such as rape can be expected to come down. She says it is not just the lack of education among the underprivileged ...