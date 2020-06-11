Guj's lion count rises to 674 from 523, PM hopes positive trend continues

The population of has increased from 523 in 2015 to 674 in 2020, a growth of about 29% as per the latest census.

The territory or the distribution area of the big cat has also increased by 36 per cent from 22,000 square kilometre to 30,000 km during the same period. The on Wednesday credited the Forest Department's conservation efforts for the success.

The Forest Department conducted an exercise 'Poonam Avlokan' (jungle watching during full moon) on June 5, 6. During the two-day census, the department counted a total of 674 lions. Among them are 161 males and 260 female adults and 45 male and 49 female along with 22 unidentified sub-adults. Plus, 137 cubs were also identified.

There has been a steady growth in lions' population from 284 in 1990 to 359 in 2005. But from there, it just climbed to 411 in 2010 to 524 in 2015 and 674 in 2020. The latest count shows a growth of 28.87% over 2015 figures.



The growth in population is directly related to the expanding distribution area or the territory of beasts. (Source: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

The growth in population is directly related to the expanding distribution area or the territory of beasts. During 1990, the area was around 13,500 sq.km. It expanded to around 16,500 in 2005.



For the population estimates, the Forest Department used the Direct Beat Verification method, also known as Block Count Method. The exercise was carried out exclusively by the Forest Department's staff from 13 administrative divisions, involving around 1,400 personnel.



Kudos to the people of Gujarat and all those whose efforts have led to this excellent feat.

Prime Minister took to Twitter said, "Over the last several years, the Lion population in Gujarat has been steadily rising. This is powered by community participation, emphasis on technology, wildlife healthcare, proper habitat management, and steps to minimise human-lion conflict. Hope this positive trend continues!"

Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said it was conservation success after the announced that the population of Asiatic lions has gone up by 29 per cent in the Gir forests.



" roars louder. Happy to note that the population of the majestic Lion increased by almost 29% and the distribution area is up by 36%. Multiple strategies, interventions and community participation, major contributors to the current conservation success of the Indian lions," Javadekar tweeted.