Vijay Rupani quits as Gujarat CM ahead of assembly polls next year

"I have resigned from the post of Chief Minister," said Rupani on Saturday at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after meeting Governor.

In a surprising political development, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday submitted his resignation to governor Acharya Devvrat. Rupani, who made the announcement while talking to reporters, did not reveal what prompted him to step down.

"I want to thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as Gujarat's CM. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi's leadership. I have conveyed my wishes to work in party organisation under the leadership of Prime Minister and under the guidance of BJP chief," said Rupani.

The unexpected move comes ahead of Assembly elections in PM Modi's home state early next year. Rupani reached the Raj Bhavan shortly after PM Modi inaugurated Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and performed 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel) through video conferencing.

Vijay Rupani took the state's Chief Ministerial position on August 7, 2016, and is representing Rajkot West in the Legislative Assembly.

Rupani is the fourth BJP chief minister to step down in recent months. In July, B S Yediyurappa resigned as CM of Karnataka in July and Uttarakhand witnessed two CMs' exit, where Tirath Singh Rawat quit barely 4 months after replacing Trivendra Rawat.