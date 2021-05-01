Gujarat: Essar joins Covid fight; sets up 100-bed hospital

Joining top companies in fighting the Corona pandemic, theEssar group today set up a 100 Bed Covid Care Centre with Oxygen support at Devbhumi Dwarka in

The hospital will be operated by the Khambaliya Civil Hospital. The 100-bed centre was virtually inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani.

The centre is equipped with oxygen support which will has become critical during the second wave of Covid in the nation. It houses 40 rooms with double occupancy and 20 rooms of single occupancy to cater to the medical needs of the people. The centre will also take care of housekeeping and healthy diet arrangements for the patients admitted in the facility.

The centre has been jointly set up by companies - Ports Ltd and Power Ltd and will be scaled up as required. Last year, Essar had extended support to the people of the region through various initiatives which acted as welcome relief amidst Pandemic.

“Essar has a very close association with the people of and has always been indebted to them for their undeterred support towards its growth, over past five decades. This centre is an effort from our side to provide timely medical care to the people of Gujrat and support the government’s endeavors to fight this pandemic. I would like to assure and thank Rupani, Poonamben and entire district administration for all their efforts in addressing the pandemic and wish everyone in remains healthy and safe.” said Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital.

Last year Essar had provided two million meals and 1.55 lakh medical supplies as part of Essar Foundation’s Covid19 initiatives across the country.

“In the fight against Corona pandemic, Essar has started 100-bed Covid Care Center with oxygen facilities to save human lives. This centre is a blessing in the crisis time for the people of Devbhoomi Dwarka District. Under the guidance of district administration and State Government, Covid care center will provide all types of treatment and meals to the patients, which will benefit the people of the district. Arrangements have been made by the government for all staff, including doctors, so this will be one of the best treatment centres” said Poonamben Maadam, Member of Parliament of Jamnagar.

A massive rise in infections in the second wave of the dreaded C-19 pandemic has hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. Local administrations are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors and ventilators.