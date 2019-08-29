Gujarat Ports on alert after intel says Pak commandos may enter India

Security has been beefed up at all ports in Gujarat after intelligence inputs warned that "Pakistani commandos are likely to infiltrate into Indian Territory" through Kutch area.

The input states that the commandos may infiltrate through sea route to create communal disturbance or terrorist attack in Gujarat.

Citing the input, Adani Ports and SEZ issued a statement advising shipping agents and internal departments to take utmost measures of security and prevent any untoward situation in Gujarat state.

"It is advised that all ships at Mundra Port take utmost security measures and maintain a vigilant watch," the Adani statement says.





The move comes days after the Indian Navy also warned of possible terror attack from the sea side.

"We receive inputs about possible terrorist infiltrations from time to time and we have enhanced the security at all vital installations in Kutch district, including the Kandla port," Inspector General of Police (border range) D B Vaghela told PTI.