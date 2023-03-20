First Hajj flight to take off from Kerala on June 7: State Committee

Annual Hajj flights from India will begin May 21, with the service starting off from Kerala on June 7. Tomorrow is the last day to make a Hajj application. Pilgrims will start heading to Saudi Arabia on May 21 for this year’s Hajj, which takes place in the last week of June. Hajj departure flights should be finished by June 22. The pilgrims' return journey will begin on July 2, following the end of the ceremonies. On May 21, the first Hajj flights from India will begin. The second phase of the Hajj includes scheduled flights from Kerala, beginning June 7. From June 7 to June 22, Hajj flights will depart from Kozhikode, Kochi, and Kannur airports. Their return process will be from July 13. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has invited tenders for Hajj services. As many as 138,761 pilgrims are to be served through the Indian Haj Committee. Through the Hajj Committee, approximately 13,300 people from Kerala perform the Hajj. From Kerala, 19,025 individuals have applied for the Hajj so far.

The Hajj history

Muslims trace the route of the hajj back to Prophets Ibrahim and Ismail, or Abraham and Ishmael as they are referred to in the Bible. They do this by following a path that the Prophet Muhammad once took.

Muslims accept Ibrahim's faith was tested when God directed him to sacrifice his primary child Ismail. In the Christian and Jewish versions of the story, Abraham is ordered to kill his other child, Isaac.

Pilgrims also follow Hagar, Ibrahim's wife, who Muslims say ran seven times between two hills in search of water for her dying son. According to tradition, God then created a spring that still runs.

The Hajj importance

Every Muslim must perform the Hajj once in their lifetime as it is an essential part of Islam. Muslims believe this demanding journey provides a chance to repent of past sins and begin anew before God.

Many people insist on walking the routes despite the physical obstacles, using crutches or canes. Charities and community leaders provide financial assistance to those who cannot afford the hajj. Others make savings their whole lives to make the pilgrimage.