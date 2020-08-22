Senior Haryana police officer arrested for 'assaulting' two women

-
Hemant Kalson, an Inspector General of Haryana Police, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting two women after trespassing into their houses in Panchkula district, officials said.
Kalson has been booked for two incidents on Friday in Pinjore town, some 30 km from Chandigarh.
In the first incident, a woman alleged that Kalson forcibly entered her house and beat up her daughter.
In the second incident, a man in a complaint said Kalson allegedly abused his wife and assaulted him, besides threatening to shoot him.
According to the first information report, he was allegedly drunk. Kalson, 55, is currently posted as IGP, Home Guards.
Kalson was suspended in April 2019 for allegedly firing into the air with a constable's semi-automatic gun outside the Circuit House at Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu, while in September 2018 he was assaulted by passers-by in a case of road rage.
In 2018, a viral video apparently showed Kalson pleading before a crowd which found drunk while driving.
