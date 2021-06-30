Haven't received any payment from Brazilian health ministry: Bharat Biotech

Amidst a raging controversy in over procurement of Covaxin, the maker clarified that it has not received any advance from the health ministry of that country. As for Madison Biotech, a Singapore company that has come under the scanner of the Brazilian prosecutors and lawmakers, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said that it is a firm founded by its promoter Krishna Ella.

Agencies reported on Wednesday morning that will suspend the $324 mn deal with to procure 20 mn doses of Covaxin. Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said at a news conference his team would probe the allegations during the suspension.

In the past few weeks, a controversy that has come to be labeled as ‘CovaxinGate’ is gaining ground in Brazil, where the lawmakers and prosecutors have started investigating the $324 mn deal to supply 20 mn doses of Covaxin to that country. The main points of concern and contention have been – the price of $15 per dose (which whistleblowers in Brazil have claimed to be higher compared to other international vaccines) and an invoice of $45 mn raised by Madison Biotech, whose name does not feature in the vaccine supply contract.

The Wire reported that Brazilian Senators leading the probe believe this firm to be a shell company the registered address of which had earlier cropped up in the Paradise Papers leak by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Elaborating the procurement process for Covid-19 vaccines by several countries, said that the for the vaccines is paid in advance. (See chart).

Bharat Biotech said that the first meetings with the Brazilian health ministry happened in November 2020 and continued till June 29, 2021. “A step by step approach has been followed towards contracts, and regulatory approvals, during this eight month long process,” the company said. The emergency use authorization (EUA) was received on June 4 this year," it said.

As of June 29, the company claimed that it has not received any advance payments nor has it supplied any vaccines to Brazil’s Health Ministry.

“Bharat Biotech has followed a similar approach towards contracts, regulatory approvals and supplies in several countries worldwide, where Covaxin is being supplied successfully,” it said in a statement.

The company claimed that pricing of Covaxin has been established between $15-20 per dose for supplies to governments outside India. “The pricing for Brazil has also been indicated at $ 15 per dose. Bharat Biotech has received advance payments from several other countries at the above price points, with supplies in process, pending approvals,” it said.

Meanwhile, the controversy in Brazil is around Madison Biotech raising an invoice and not Precisa Medicamentos, Bharat Biotech’s partner in Brazil.

Bharat Biotech said Precisa Medicamentos is Bharat Biotech’s partner in Brazil, providing assistance, guidance and support with regulatory submissions, licensure, distribution, insurance, conduct of phase III clinical trials, etc. “Bharat Biotech follows a similar partnership model in all countries, where its vaccines are supplied, as it does not have its own offices in these countries,” it added.

It did not elaborate on why Madison Biotech raised the invoice and not Presica Medicamentos or Bharat Biotech India.

Bharat Biotech and Precisa Medicamentos are conducting a 5000 subject phase III clinical trial in Brazil, which was recently approved by ANVISA, the Brazilian regulator.

The company, however, said that Krishna Ella, founder of Bharat Biotech, has also founded or acquired 13 other organizations. “This includes Madison Biotech, which he founded in 2020 for the purpose of external R&D and sales and marketing of vaccines. More than 3,000 personnel are employed in 6 cities across all these organizations. We wish to dispel any notion or implication of any wrongdoing whatsoever, as all these are affiliate companies founded or acquired and operated by Dr. Krishna Ella,” the company said.

