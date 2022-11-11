JUST IN
Business Standard

HC asks GST dept to drop notices against firm facing audit proceedings

Calcutta High Court says not clear how parallel proceedings can be conducted by three wings of same department

Topics
Calcutta High Court | Goods and Services Tax | High Court

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

HC nullifies acquisition of 50 acres land in Baruipur in WB
The court asked the department to complete audit proceedings and not to proceed further with the notices issued by anti-evasion wing and jurisdictional office for the same period

It is yet another case of different wings of the government working in silos without coordinating with each other.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 13:52 IST

