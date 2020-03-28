HC seeks report from govt on supply of essential goods to Andaman & Nicobar

-
ALSO READ
With coronavirus outbreak, cherished Mideast traditions come to abrupt halt
Patients may still have coronavirus after symptoms disappear: Study
Why 96 MPs are scared after Kanika Kapoor tests positive of coronavirus
Coronavirus: WB man with no travel history abroad dies, first in state
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic today
-
The Calcutta High Court on Saturday directed the Centre to immediately file a report on the supply of essential goods to Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the 21-day lockdown prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The court asked the Union of India and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands administration to file reports on the prevailing situation by March 30 through email.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Dipankar Datta also constituted a monitoring committee and directed it to report to the court on the situation with regard to supply of essentials, including foodgrains and medicines.
The high court took note of a letter by an advocate which was treated as a petition.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU