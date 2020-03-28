HC seeks report from govt on supply of essential goods to Andaman & Nicobar

JUST IN
Press Trust of India 

Calcutta High Court
Calcutta High Court. Photo: Wikipedia

The Calcutta High Court on Saturday directed the Centre to immediately file a report on the supply of essential goods to Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the 21-day lockdown prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The court asked the Union of India and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands administration to file reports on the prevailing situation by March 30 through email.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Dipankar Datta also constituted a monitoring committee and directed it to report to the court on the situation with regard to supply of essentials, including foodgrains and medicines.

The high court took note of a letter by an advocate which was treated as a petition.
