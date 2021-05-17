HCL says it's expanding Covid help to states with hospital beds, equipment

HCL, the IT services company, said Monday it will help Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic by providing medical oxygen and equipment.

The company will help set up a hundred-bed treatment facility that included 50 oxygen beds at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida.

In Lucknow, has provided six ICU ventilators, 20 oxygen beds and a mini oxygen generator plant (capacity of 45 litres per minute) to the Fatima Hospital.

In addition to these, is supporting with essential equipment and consumables at an L-1 COVID Care Facility, as well as the District Hospital in Hardoi. A 24x7 Integrated Control Centre, which was set up and supported by at Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) during the first wave, continues to respond to citizen queries during the second wave of the pandemic.

In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, HCL has provided 30 ICU beds at St John’s Hospital in Bengaluru, safety gear and personal protective equipment for frontline workers in Madurai and Chennai, as well as essential medical and non-medical equipment for Covid treating institutions in Chennai.

HCL has also collaborated with local municipal bodies to spearhead vaccination centres in cities and towns including Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Madurai, Lucknow, and Jammu and Kashmir.

As the number of infections continue to rise across the country, this support is aimed at complementing state and local efforts to help those most affected by the novel coronavirus.