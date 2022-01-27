DCGI accords conditional market approval for Covaxin and Covishield

The (DCGI), has given nod to market authorisation of two Covid-19 vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions on Thursday, a health ministry statement said. The makers of both vaccines would have to submit data of overseas ongoing clinical trials of their formulations with due analysis every six months or earlier if available.

Even with the market approval, all vaccinations done within the country will have to be recorded on the CoWIN platform and adverse events following immunisation would be monitored. Safety data of such events has to be given by the companies to the regulator on a six-monthly basis unlike every 15 days currently, under the emergency use guidelines.

India has vaccinated 95 per cent of its adult population with the single dose and 74 per cent with both doses. Only 3 per cent of the adult population was fully vaccinated at the time India was hit by the peak of the second wave at more than 414,000 daily cases and 3,679 deaths, according to the health ministry data.

Precaution doses for health and frontline workers along with those above 60 years of age are underway, as is the vaccination drive for the 15-17 year olds’ category.

The subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had recommended for upgrade of status for the vaccines from restricted use in emergency situations to grant of new drug permission with conditions in the adult population on 19th January 2022.

The government has not shared any details on the pricing of the two vaccines going forward yet.

“The latest approval accorded by DCGI for conditional market authorization to two Covid-19 vaccines in the country indicates the promptness and timeliness with which the public response strategy and decision making apparatus of the country has responded to the emerging needs during the pandemic,” the health ministry said in its statement.

Globally, United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the UK have granted “conditional market authorization” to Pfizer and AstraZeneca respectively.

“Conditional Market Authorization” is a new category of market authorization that has emerged during the current global pandemic. The approval pathways through this route are fast-tracked with certain conditions to enhance the access to certain pharmaceuticals for meeting the emerging needs of drugs or vaccines.

Health ministry also said that Omicron has become the dominant variant in the country during January.

National Centre of Disease Control, director Sunil Singh said that there was a sharp surge in Omicron cases which made up for 75 per cent of samples sequenced in January. “It is not true that we are seeing only the Omicron variant. Delta is still present in the country. Clinical severity is also due to Delta. Cases coming to hospitals should not be considered as Omicron and therefore of low severity,” he said.

More than 90 per cent of the active cases are under home isolation presently. “The active case numbers and corresponding deaths are much lower during the present surge vis-à-vis the earlier surges. Vaccination is supporting in terms of lesser cases, lesser hospitalizations and less severity of the cases being reported in the country,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said.