Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews Covid prep in 8 southern states

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a meeting with eight states from southern India to review the steps taken to stop the spread of increasing Covid cases in the region.

The states informed the minister that door-to-door surveys, multi-department groups for monitoring households and several war rooms are some of the initiatives they have taken to keep a check on the Covid situation.

The eight states and Union Territories present in the meeting were Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.