Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews Covid prep in 8 southern states

-
ALSO READ
Pet projects of the Modi govt ride the slow expenditure track in FY22
Modi govt so far: Not the feared 'disaster', not the anticipated success
Seniors should buy health plans with some co-pay if premium has to be low
States not on same page as govt gears up to roll out digital health mission
Seeds of discontent
-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a meeting with eight states from southern India to review the steps taken to stop the spread of increasing Covid cases in the region.
The states informed the minister that door-to-door surveys, multi-department groups for monitoring households and several war rooms are some of the initiatives they have taken to keep a check on the Covid situation.
The eight states and Union Territories present in the meeting were Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU