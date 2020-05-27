JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi reels under heatwave, Palam records high of 47.2 degrees Celsius
Business Standard

Heat wave likely to recede in Central India from May 29 onwards: IMD

The IMD predicted that maximum temepratures in North India likely to recede from May 28

Topics
IMD weather forecast | Heat wave | Monsoon

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Heat waves threaten city dwellers, especially minorities and the poor
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that maximum temepratures in North India likely to recede from May 28 due to the Western Disturbance and east-west trough.

"Under the influence of a Western Disturbance and an east-west trough in lower levels and likely occurrence of rain/thunderstorms from 28th-30th May, maximum temperatures over plains of north India likely to recede from 28th onwards," the IMD noted.

ALSO READ: Heatwave may continue in several parts of India during next 24 hours: IMD

The IMD also added that heat wave conditions are also likely to reduce from May 29 in central parts of North India under favourable wind conditions.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Meghalaya. Tripura and Mizoram during the next two days, according to the IMD.

It can be noted that the monsoons which were likely to arrive in Kerala on June 1 have been delayed by over a week due to recently passed cyclone Amphan.
First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 20:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU