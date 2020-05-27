Heat wave likely to recede in Central India from May 29 onwards: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that maximum temepratures in North India likely to recede from May 28 due to the Western Disturbance and east-west trough.

"Under the influence of a Western Disturbance and an east-west trough in lower levels and likely occurrence of rain/thunderstorms from 28th-30th May, maximum temperatures over plains of north India likely to recede from 28th onwards," the IMD noted.





The IMD also added that conditions are also likely to reduce from May 29 in central parts of North India under favourable wind conditions.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Meghalaya. Tripura and Mizoram during the next two days, according to the IMD.

It can be noted that the monsoons which were likely to arrive in Kerala on June 1 have been delayed by over a week due to recently passed cyclone Amphan.

