Heavy rain, thunder for next five days in Kerala, alerts CM's office

-
ALSO READ
546 IIM-Kozhikode students placed in just 3 days; avg salary Rs 29.5 lakh
Major floods hit Australia's east coast post heavy rain, claim lives of 7
Power outages in Canada caused by storm stretch into fourth day
China renews yellow alert as severe rainstorms hit parts of nation
Snowfall hits traffic at Kashmir airport, at least 10 flights cancelled
-
There is a heavy rain and thunder alert for the next five days in Kerala, the chief minister's office said.
Therefore, a yellow alert has been declared today and tomorrow in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. The Central Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, but as there is a possibility of heavy rain in the hilly areas, there is a need to be more cautious in the areas that have received heavy rains in the past few days.
In North Kerala, the water level of Kadalundi (Malapuram), Bharathapuzha (Palakad), Shiria (Kasargod), Karavannoor (Thrissur) and Gayatri (Thrissur) rivers has increased. Along with this, the water level in the rivers of Vamanapuram (Thiruvananthapuram), Neyyar (Thiruvananthapuram), Karamana (Thiruvananthapuram), Kallada (Kollam), Manimala (Idukki), Meenachil (Kottayam) and Kothamangalam (Eranakulam) in South Kerala is also rising.
According to the report, among the dams under the Kerala State Electricity Board, there is a red alert in the vicinity of Lower Periyar and Kallarkutty dams in the Idukki district and an orange alert in the vicinity of Peringalkuth dam in Thrissur district. A blue alert has been announced at Kozhikode's Kuttiadi Dam. At present, no warnings have been announced on the dams under the Irrigation Department.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in various districts based on the warning of heavy rains. Each team has been prepared in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki districts. Both cohorts of the Civil Defense Academy have been set up, said a press release from the chief minister's office.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU