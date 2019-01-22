Heavy rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR; more expected over next two days

For the second consecutive day, Delhi witnessed another spell of winter rains on Tuesday morning. There will be gusty winds with cloudy sky with rain and drizzle throughout the day and the minimum and maximum temperature likely to be around 9 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department.



Due to the low visibility, at least 15 trains were running late and more than 138 trains have been cancelled, according to the Train Enquiry System.

The sudden spell of showers today morning led to a slow movement in traffic. People returning home from work had to witness slow traffic movement due to a heavy downpour of rain.

The capital and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing a sudden spell of rains accompanied by thundershowers post-Monday afternoon. The showers continued during evening and night leading to a drop in temperature.

"Another Western Disturbance would affect Northwest India from January 24 onwards," warned the IMD.

Delhi received the wet spell yesterday due to western disturbances, said the IMD.

On Monday, the capital received rains, a day after recording the warmest January day since 2012 on Sunday. The maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, seven notches above the season's average.

Delhi: Heavy rain lashes the capital; Visuals from Dhaula Kuan and Akbar Road pic.twitter.com/1N61BbV0tT — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

The prevailing situation is a result of active western disturbance, the IMD said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 20 degrees Celsius.

"Generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rainfall at most places and isolated thunderstorm activity accompanied with strong surface winds most likely during January 21 and 22," the weather department said.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded 1.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm yesterday, while Palam recorded 2.8mm, Lodhi Road 0.8mm, Ridge area 0.6mm and Ayanagar 0.6mm rainfall respectively.